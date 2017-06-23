SLIDESHOW: Viewer shares flooding photos - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Viewer shares flooding photos

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A WAVE 3 News viewer shared a few photos of floodwaters that took over a baseball field in the Elizabethtown area Friday.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos of available pets

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly