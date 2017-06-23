Cards Finish Season With Most Wins in School History

OMAHA, NE (WAVE) A magical season that saw the University of Louisville's baseball team make it to the College World Series for the fourth time in school history and win a game in Omaha for the first time since 2007 came to an end Thursday night.

After losing to Florida on Tuesday night, just making it to the championship series the Cards had to beat Texas Christian, then beat the Gators twice. That first task, taking out TCU proved to be extremely tough for UofL thanks to great play by the Horned Frogs, and some questionable calls by the umps.

In the second inning, TCU led 1-0 when the Horned Frog's Ryan Merrill singled to right, one run scores, another tries to come in. U of L catcher, Colby Fitch appears to make the tag, but the runner is ruled safe. The play was reviewed, but the call would stand. TCU would add another run in the inning to lead 4-0.

Cards fight back thanks in large part to solo home runs by Brendan McKay and Logan Taylor. "You know, that obviously brought it to a closer game at that point, but for me personally, it's another statistic. I mean, to hit a home run in the College World Series is awesome on national TV in front of 20 something thousand people in the stands," said McKay. UofL trailed 4-3 in the eighth when they fell victim to another questionable call. Brendan McKay up to bat when Ryan Summers attempts to steal second, the tag was missed, but Summers is called out. UofL head coach, Dan McDonnell stormed the field to argue the call and was tossed from the game.

U of L loses 4-3, finishing the season with a 53-12 record. The most wins in school history. Because he was ejected, McDonnell was not allowed to take the podium after the game. UofL center fielder, Logan Taylor was clearly upset after the game, but took the high road when questioned about the close calls. "Yeah, there was just a bunch of close plays that especially because we're behind, you really want those just to help get you some momentum. Help you get close. But again, they're all very, very close, and if I go back and watch them they probably got them all right. So, I don't know, but yeah, in the moment when you really want them, I mean it definitely takes a little bit of a toll," said Taylor.

Because he was ejected from the game, McDonnell was not allowed to attend the post game press conference. Pitching coach, Roger Williams sat in for the head coach, and praised his team's historic season. "Our seniors and that junior group have obviously continued to spring us forward with our program. So proud of everything those kids have done, and what they've meant to our program to keep it moving forward," said Williams.



