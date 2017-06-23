Carlos Dixon is set to make his pro debut

Louisville native Carlos Dixon, weighed in Friday night at 135, 24 hours before his first professional fight.

"I'm ready for war, I'm ready, I'm ready to go today if we could," said Carlos Dixon.

His Father and trainer, James Dixon, said "We probably got forty of our family members that flew in and it's kind of like a family reunion to see my son go in the ring. My nephews and cousins are here to see him fight at home in Louisville and to do it in Freedom Hall where Muhammad Ali had his first pro bout, it's exciting."

In his corner is not just his Father James, but also his manager, hall of fame legend, Evander Holyfield.

"These guys are ready to fight, they know it's a big thing, this is just like a Madison Square Garden type of situation for these young fighters," said Evander Holyfield.

At 20 years old, Carlos has been waiting for this moment his entire life

Carlos said, " I definitely have nerves but nerves are just gonna keep me sharp, it's just another day in the office for me."

"When you're not nervous, you don't really win," said Holyfield.

Carlos looks to win his first professional bout Saturday night at 10pm in iconic Freedom Hall.