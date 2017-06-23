New bar opens in old Cahoots space

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new bar opened Friday night on Bardstown Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Club Nirvana is in the space formerly occupied by Cahoots.

The new managers want people to know they've made a major change, promising a fun, safe environment where people can relax and listen to live music.

"These walls scream music history," general manager Keith Gilley said. "Some of the biggest bands in the country played here -- Fugazi, Red Hot Chili Peppers, 10,000 Maniacs, Flock of Seagulls, the list goes on. And one of the things we want to do is bring that back to this building, let alone Bardstown Road."

Club Nirvana is owned by the same family who owns Kashmir Indian restaurant, so you'll find some Indian options on the menu at the new bar as well.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.