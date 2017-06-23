YMCA's Black Achievers program welcomes members for reunion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - YMCA's Black Achievers program has been shaping the minds of young professionals since 1980.

And this weekend, they're throwing a reunion for anyone who's gone through the program.

It kicked off Friday night with a networking event and ice cream social at the Chestnut Street YMCA.

Members old and new where able to pick up T-shirts and yearbooks from when they graduated.

"This program is just critically important and strategic in helping our youth, to know that there are options," spokeswoman Cindy Johnson said.

The reunion lasts through Sunday.

