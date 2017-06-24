Man gets crying LeBron James tattoo on leg

The man is a big fan of Michael Jordan, so he decided on the tattoo after constantly hearing James being compared to Jordan. (Source: KSTU/CNN)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CNN) - There are those who love Lebron James, and then there's the polar opposite.

One man took his disdain for him to the next level, by tattooing LeBron's crying face on his leg.

Kalen Gilleese said that, while he agrees LeBron is a legend, he thinks he's a crybaby.

Gilleese is a big fan of Michael Jordan, so he decided on the tattoo after constantly hearing LeBron being compared to Jordan.

Gilleese loves his new ink and said that every time he looks at it, it makes him laugh.

