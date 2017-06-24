Shooting leaves 1 dead in Pleasure Ridge Park

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot to death early Saturday morning in Pleasure Ridge Park.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is treating the case as a death investigation.

Dozens of neighbors stood behind crime scene tape in the 3100 block of Huberta Drive, shocked by the sight police investigating a the body of a male victim in their subdivision.

Jason Nevitt and some others found the victim’s body on a sidewalk near their homes.

“It looked like there was a gunshot to the head, and he was already deceased,” Nevitt said. “It looked like there was nothing we could do for him, so we called the police.”

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived at the scene about 7 a.m. and found the victim, a black male in his teens or 20s.

“Around 3:05, I heard a single gunshot," Nevitt said. "I got out of bed. I looked around, and I didn’t see anything."



Nevitt said hearing shots in his neighborhood is rare. But since January 1, 2017, burglaries and vehicle break-ins have been reported in the subdivision around Huberta and Lemmah Drives.

Saturday, police spent the morning collecting evidence and investigating a death at the intersection. About 200 feet from the body, police found a backpack and some other items.

“It appears this victim is very young and really didn’t’ have the chance to live his life,” Mitchell said. “So that is the tragedy here.”

Mitchell said there are no suspects.

The loss of young life was a sad sight, especially for a parent like Nevitt.

“It’s very upsetting. I’ve got a daughter that is 17 years old, and it’s a little frightening," he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.