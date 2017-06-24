Shooting leaves 1 dead in southwest Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Shooting leaves 1 dead in southwest Louisville

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park. 

MetroSafe confirmed the shooting occurred on Huberta Drive shortly after 6:45 Saturday morning. 

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

