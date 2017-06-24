Crashes shut down multiple highways in NKY

Two travel routes are closed on and around Dixie Highway (Provided, Ohio Department of Transportation)

Interstate 275 Westbound before I-71/75 is closed after a crash Saturday morning.

In the same area, Dixie Highway in both directions is also closed near I-275 Westbound in Lakeside Park.

It's unclear if there are any injuries or how long delays will last.

Traffic on and around Brent Spence Bridge is a mess, traffic is backed up for miles. If you are traveling through downtown and Northern Kentucky it's suggested you allot some buffer time in your schedule.

Expect some travel headaches on and around the Brent Spence Bridge for the next two months. It's unknown if these crashes are related, but traffic in the area and at detours in the Cincinnati area is expected to get worse due to maintenance on and around the bridge.

I-71 southbound between I-471 and Brent Spence Bridge is also closed through mid-August due to maintenance. Motorists should use Westbound SR-126 to Southbound I-75, Westbound SR-126 to Southbound I-75, or Southbound I-471 to Westbound I-275 to Northbound I-71/75.

Motorists should seek another route.

