California father denies allegation he killed missing son

(Sarah Reingewirtz/Los Angeles Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 18, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff and South Pasadena Police departments search a drain in the Arroyo Seco wash in South Pasadena, Calif., looking for 5-year...

(Nicole Nishida/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department via AP). In this photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, homicide detectives arrest Aramazd Andressian Sr. on suspicion of his son's murder in Las Vegas Friday, June 23, 2017...

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). FILE - In this May. 17, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Christopher Bergner, center, stands by a poster of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for s...

(South Pasadena Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated photo provided by the South Pasadena, Calif., Police Department shows Aramazd Andressian Sr. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been m...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An attorney for a man arrested on suspicion of killing his 5-year-old son, who has been missing for two months, says his client is innocent.

Robert Nardoni said Saturday that 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. is adamant that he never harmed his child.

Andressian was arrested Friday afternoon in Las Vegas and is being held there on $10 million bail.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman wouldn't say what evidence led to Andressian's arrest. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.

Investigators have been searching for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena, California, on April 22. Sheriff's officials say the father took prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline.

