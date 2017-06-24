Man who died after killing suspected robber at his home identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who police said shot two robbery suspects - killing one of them - Friday evening at his home before dying of gunshot wounds they inflicted upon him has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Charles E. Cavanaugh Jr., 39, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Three people are facing charges as a result of the incident, which happened about 6 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street in the Russell neighborhood.

Investigators have learned a total of four people went to the Cavanaugh's apartment to rob him. Police said Cavanaugh was shot by at least three of the suspects.

PREVIOUS STORY: Double homicide leaves LMPD urging community to help

Cavanaugh returned fire and hit two of the suspects, Milik Lewis, 20, and Marlon Carpenter, 26. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. Carpenter showed up at University of Louisville Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said he is expected to survive.

Cavanaugh was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Shooting leaves 1 dead in PRP

+ Man shot, killed in Hurstbourne neighborhood

+ FBI pleads for help on Delphi murder victim's 14th birthday

Two other suspects in the robbery have been identified by police as Shaleta Harris, 30, and Lyndia Yarnell, 22. Both are charged with complicity to commit murder and robbery, as well as tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.