Police: Robbery victim shot 2 suspects before dying

Two people were found shot inside the home on West Jefferson Street. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people are facing charges following a suspected robbery that turned deadly in the Russell neighborhood on Friday.

Police were called to the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street at about 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.

Investigators learned three people went into the home to rob the man who died at the hospital. During the robbery, the victim was shot by all three suspects, police said.

The victim returned fire and hit two of the suspects - the man who died at the scene and another man, Marlon Carpenter, who later showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Carpenter is expected to survive, according to police.

Two other suspects in the robbery were identified as Shaleta Harris, 30, and Lyndia Yarnell, 22. Both are charged with complicity to commit murder and robbery, as well as tampering with physical evidence.

The men who died have not yet been identified.

