NWS: EF-1 tornadoes touched down Friday in LaRue, Marion counties

LARUE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Larue and Marion counties on Friday evening during storms spawned by the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy.

The Larue County twister was on the ground on-and-off for eight minutes, from 5:37 to 5:45 p.m. It left a path of destruction 5.1 miles long and 75 yards wide, from 2.8 miles south of Hodgenville to 5 miles east of Hodgenville.

The NWS said the tornado first downed a large tree in front of a vacant house and then damaged treetops at the Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park as it moved northeast. It then downed several more trees in a wooded area along Earl Jones Road, where it destroyed a barn made out of cinder blocks and wood and damaged the roof of another barn. The tornado also snapped and uprooted numerous trees in the area, some of which fell on a home and vehicle.

The twister then skipped intermittently over primarily open farmland for several miles before uprooting and snapping several trees along Leafdale Road west of Highway 470. It destroyed a small outbuilding just before lifting.

NWS said most of the damage caused by the tornado was of EF-0 intensity, but low-end EF-1 damage was observed on Earl Jones and Leafdale roads.

The Marion County tornado touched down at 6:05 and lifted two minutes later. It stretched from St. Francis to Loretto, Kentucky. The path of damage was 1.6 miles long and 75 yards wide.

The short-lived tornado snapped the trunks of several large trees, blocking Highway 547. It also mowed down a line of trees along Louis Mattingly Road, the NWS said. After lifting near a bend in the road, it touched down again near hog barns on the south end of A Mills Road, damaging several outbuildings. The storm flattened a tobacco barn off Spencer Hamilton Road south of Loretto before lifting.

No injuries were reported.

