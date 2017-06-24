OPD: Person shot in jaw after verbal fight

One person has been shot in the face after a verbal fight turned violent.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Kendall-Perkins Park on Saturday.

According to a news release from Owensboro Police, two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other in the jaw. The victim was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated for the injury, authorities said.

OPD said they're still searching for the person of interest.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.