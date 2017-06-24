IMAGES: Summerfest promotes family, fun, community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A gospel festival in Chickasaw Park aimed to help neighbors with their goal of "Taking Back Your Streets."

WAVE 3 News' radio partners at WLOU hosted Summerfest on Saturday, featuring performances by James Fortune and Charles Jenkinds.

This year's theme was "We Believe in West Louisville."

Organizers said it's important to pinpoint neighborhoods that need attention and encourage youth to seek out ways locally to better their lives.

"We hope young people see there is a way out of no way," WLOU General Manager Bill Price said. "There are opportunities here. There is hope for the community, starting with the kids from 6 to 11."

WAVE 3 News anchors Dawne Gee and Shannon Cogan were on hand to help out with Summerfest and to emcee the festivities.

