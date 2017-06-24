UofL legends, LMPD officers play hoops to benefit fallen officer's family

The three-year veteran of the force died in a fiery crash with a suspect he was pursuing on March 29.More >>
The three-year veteran of the force died in a fiery crash with a suspect he was pursuing on March 29.More >>
Police were called to the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street at about 6 p.m. on Friday.More >>
Police were called to the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street at about 6 p.m. on Friday.More >>
The teens were reported missing on Monday, February 13th while hiking. Their bodies were found the next day in the woods near Delphi.More >>
The teens were reported missing on Monday, February 13th while hiking. Their bodies were found the next day in the woods near Delphi.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is treating the case as a death investigation.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is treating the case as a death investigation.More >>
No injuries were reported.More >>
No injuries were reported.More >>