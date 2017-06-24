UofL legends, LMPD officers play hoops to benefit fallen officer's family

Members of LMPD took on some UofL legends during Saturday's charity game. (Source: Kendrick Haskins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A charity basketball game was held Saturday to raise money for fallen Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nick Rodman.

The three-year veteran of the force died in a fiery crash with a suspect he was pursuing on March 29.

LMPD officers and former University of Louisville basketball and football players went head-to-head on the court Saturday in the benefit matchup at Ballard High School.

Rodman's death is one example of the dangers officers face every day, which is why the UofL family wanted to help.

"They put their lives on the line when the walk out the door," Russ Smith Sr., the father of former Cardinals star Russ Smith Jr., said. "You know, when I heard about the man, I called my guys out here... (and) said, 'Hey, look, let's do something for this family."

UofL basketball legends Montrezl Harrell and Peyton Siva were among the players. Hall-of-Fame former coach Denny Crum was in attendance.

