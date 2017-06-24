Trainer Romans closing in on Churchill record - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trainer Romans closing in on Churchill record

By Mike Hartnett, Sports Anchor/Reporter
(Louisville, KY)  Trainer Dale Romans captured the final race of Churchill Downs' Saturday card to edge closer to becoming the track's all-time winningest trainer.    Romans now owns 698 victories under the famed Twin Spires and he  trails current all-time leader Bill Mott by just three victories. The Hall of Famer, Mott became the Downs' all-time leader in 1986.  Romans has many chances to narrow the gap Sunday as he has several runners entered on the Churchill card.

