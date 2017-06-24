Boxing returns to Derby City with Holyfield's Real Deal Championship

This was the first professional boxing event in Louisville in more than a decade. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It's been more than a decade since Louisville played host to a high-profile boxing match. But on Saturday, four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield kicked off The Real Deal Championship Boxing at Freedom Hall.

Lights, music, action, and just like that, boxing was back in Derby City.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

“I was told I could be like Ali as a kid, and to have this opportunity now in Kentucky, it is a great thing,” Holyfield said.

He kicked off his Real Deal Championship Boxing series during a special time as the city hosts the 'I am Ali' festival.

“Ali, he did a lot for the city, and bringing something like this to the city in tribute of him is just very special, very emotional,” boxing fan Stanley Jackson said.

It's been a year since the world said goodbye to The Greatest. It seems remembering his legacy has given new energy to the sport.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Former champ Holyfield brings boxing back to Louisville

+ Holyfield looks for future stars in Louisville

“This will be the first time I've ever seen boxing in person,” said Justin Gay, who brought his dad, Charles, as a belated Father’s Day gift.

“We wish we were a little closer so we could actually get some sweat knocked on us, you know,” Charles Gay laughed about their seats.

An exhibition featuring Louisville boxers got the night going inside the ring. Louisville TKO founder and co-promoter James Dixon could not have been prouder.

“Eight years ago, eastern Jefferson County in a garage, we started a quest to one day take this walk, and here tonight, we're doing it,” Dixon said.

For fans, the wait has been even longer.

“It was '96, the Ali Cup,” remembered boxing fan Mike Stamper. “It was an exciting time. I'm glad they brought it back tonight.”

That prompted Stamper to bring something else back: his t-shirt from that fight.

“It's the first time I've had it out in 20 years, but I said, 'Tonight is the night,'” Stamper said. “I'm going to bring it out.”

Many hope another decade doesn't pass before the gloves are put back on.

“It's a part of the city, so I would like to see more boxing coming around to Louisville,” fan Stuart Jackson said.

Louisville boxer Carlos Dixon made his professional debut at Saturday's event. He fought in the lightweight division.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.