Shooting under investigation in Clarksville

The incident was reported Saturday night at this home on East Carter Avenue in Clarksville. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting late Saturday night in Clarksville.

MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

A dispatcher at Clark Center Dispatch said the incident happened in the 100 block of Carter Avenue. He described it as an "active scene" just before midnight.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Victim dies after killing robbery suspect in shootout

+ Shooting leaves 1 dead in PRP

+ Man shot, killed in Hurstbourne area identified

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.