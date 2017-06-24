UPDATE: Louisville Metro Corrections officer shot in Clarksville in possible Craigslist deal gone bad

The incident was reported Saturday night at this home on East Carter Avenue in Clarksville. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections Officer was shot at a home in Clarksville late Saturday night in what police said may have been a Craigslist transaction gone bad.

Detective Scott Merchant with the Clarksville Police Department said the victim was shot in the shoulder and is being treated at a Louisville hospital.

MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

Investigators were interviewing someone about the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

The incident happened in the 100 block of East Carter Avenue during the 10 p.m. hour on Saturday.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Victim dies after killing robbery suspect in shootout

+ Shooting leaves 1 dead in PRP

+ Man shot, killed in Hurstbourne area identified

Merchant said the victim's house was robbed earlier in the week, and the two incidents may be related.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.