ROMP Festival gives Owensboro an economic boost

Over 10,000 people enjoyed the mild, dry weather for ROMP Festival's last night on Saturday.

One of the region's biggest music festivals, people come to experience Owensboro from all over the country.

Getting a taste, and an earful of what the bluegrass is all about.

"Bluegrass born and bred baby," yelled one music fan from McLean County in Kentucky.

"Someone was from Colorado, and then there was a couple from Tallahassee, Florida," said Emily Zogomann with Owensboro-Daviess County Convention Visitors Bureau. "They were traveling to New York and just going to different Bluegrass Festivals, so it was really neat to talk to them. "

Hotels were booked all weekend, and thousands of campers crowded Yellow Creek Park.

The festival proves itself every year to be an economic catalyst. More visitors means more consumer money spent so local businesses are reaping the benefits, like JJ's Pizza in Owensboro.

They were almost out of supplies when we caught up with them.

"We thought some of the people at ROMP would be hungry. We'd been set up off and on for the last couple of days, but the weather has kind of put a damper on things," said JJ's Pizza Owner. "But today, people have been coming in steady all day."

The festival after parties go on all through Sunday morning.

Authorities tell us campers have to move out of Yellow Creek Park by noon Sunday.

