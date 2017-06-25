Deputies: Mom left toddlers in hot car as punishment

The children’s mother faces two felony charges of causing serious injury to a child. (Source: Parker County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

PARKER COUNTY, TX (CNN) – Two Texas toddlers died after their mother got angry at them for playing in the car and left them inside it to teach them a lesson, deputies say.

The children’s mother, Cynthia Marie Randolph, was arrested Friday in Parker County, TX, and faces two felony charges of causing serious injury to a child.

Randolph’s 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son died in May after they were left in a hot car as a punishment, deputies say.

Deputies say Randolph left the kids in the car while she went back into the house and smoked marijuana before falling asleep for at least two hours.

The outside temperature reached 96 degrees while the children were inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies say the mother also lied and tried to make her children’s deaths look like an accident.

