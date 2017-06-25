'Drooling, snoring, gassy' mastiff named World's Ugliest Dog

Martha, 3, is a “drooling, snoring, gassy, loud and silly girl,” according to her handler. (Source: Sonoma Marin Fair/CNN)

PETALUMA, CA (KRON/CNN) – A Neapolitan mastiff named Martha beat out 13 other pets for the title of World’s Ugliest Dog.

Dogs were presented one by one Friday and Saturday at the annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, CA. The contestants came from across the country, with one even coming from England, to compete.

A droopy-faced, 125-pound rescue dog named Martha was finally crowned the winner after a three-dog tie breaker based on audience response.

According to her handler, 3-year-old Martha is a “drooling, snoring, gassy, loud and silly girl.”

Besides the honor of the title, which she will hold until next year’s contest, Martha gets $1500, a trophy and a trip to New York.

This was the 29th year for the contest.

