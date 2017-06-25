Man charged with stabbing parents over lack of air conditioning

Robert Generosa was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. (Source: KOAT via CNN)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT/CNN) - An Albuquerque, NM, man is accused of stabbing his elderly parents because he was angry about the lack of air conditioning in their home.

Court documents say Robert Generosa started waving a knife and held it to his parents' face after being angry and shouting he would stab them.

The documents say he cut his father's face several times and struck him on the top of the head with the knife handle.

"I've seen him for years and he's always a nice individual," neighbor William Gray said.

Generosa's father spoke off-camera and said they are shaking by the attack and aren't doing well. His face was covered with a large bandage where he was cut.

He said his son suffered a mental episode.

"Obviously the son has some problems, you know," neighbor James Brazell said. "Families have problems. I'm just sorry to see that."

Neighbors said the street was blocked off after police were called and there was a standoff inside the home until 3 a.m.

Generosa was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and told a judge he is unable to afford the $5,000 needed to get out of jail.

