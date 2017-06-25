Naked cyclists bare all for awareness, protest

The event highlights cyclists' vulnerability while on the roads. (Source: KATU via CNN)

PORTLAND, OR (KATU/CNN) - Bikers stripped down to prove a point in Portland, OR.

The annual Naked Bike Ride is held annually to celebrate bicycles, the human body and to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists in traffic.

It also serves as a protest against society's dependence on pollution-based transportation.

The event has been going on for more than a decade.

