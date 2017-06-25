Burling, Team New Zealand win Race 7 in America's Cup

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) - Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand benefited from another mistake at the start by skipper Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA to win Race 7 of the America's Cup on the Great Sound on Sunday.
The Kiwis, looking to rebound from their soul-crushing collapse against Oracle in 2013, moved to 5-1 in the first-to-seven match.
Team New Zealand has won six races but began with a negative point because Oracle won the qualifiers.
Spithill turned up just a little bit as the 50-foot foiling catamarans approached the starting line, perhaps fearful of being early across the line as he was in Races 1 and 5, both losses. He said those mistakes were due to a software glitch on the space-age boat.
That's all Burling, 26, needed to put his 50-foot foiling catamaran ahead for good, winning by 12 seconds. Oracle did cut Team New Zealand's 35-second lead at the fifth gate mark to 12 seconds at the sixth gate mark.
Team New Zealand, which has been fast in light wind, needs two more victories to lift the oldest trophy in international sports from two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA, which is owned by software tycoon Larry Ellison.
This is a rematch of the epic 2013 match on San Francisco Bay, when Team New Zealand, then led by Dean Barker, reached match point at 8-1 before Oracle rallied to win eight straight races in one of the greatest comebacks in sports to retain the Auld Mug.
Race 8 was to follow.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>