Search for suspect in LMDC officer's shooting broadcast on 'Live PD'

Jeffersonville Police Officer Susan Woodard searched for a shooting suspect as she was being filmed on the reality show 'Live PD.' (Source: A&E)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Viewers were watching as police searched for the person who shot a Louisville Metro Corrections officer late Saturday night.

An off-duty LMDC officer was shot by an intruder at his home on East Carter Avenue around 10 p.m., according to Clarksville Detective Scott Merchant.

Jeffersonville Police Officer Susan Woodard was starring in A&E's show Live PD when she and her K9, Blitz, were called to Clarksville to help find the suspect.

“We are lying in bed watching Live PD, and it was happening right at the end of the street in our neighborhood,” Tom Bush, who lives near the scene, said.

Bush said he heard loud noises he thought were fireworks, but soon found out by watching the show that it was actually gunfire.

"I just heard a pop, pop, pop, pop,” Jacob Weinzapfel said, as he described the noises he heard from his living room on Sheerwood Avenue.

Weinzapfel was shocked to see his neighbor on a crime show.

"It's a quiet street,” Weinzapfel said. “There are great neighbors and I didn't expect nothing like this to happen."

The officer was shot in the shoulder and was in stable condition on Sunday, police said.

His house was robbed earlier in the week, and Detective Merchant said the two incidents may be related.

