City of Providence back under boil advisory

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

We have been informed the entire city of Providence is back under a boil advisory after being without water.

We're told it's due to a massive water main break at Kentucky 120 near the intersection with Kentucky 293. 

Crews are working on repairing the break, but the city is still under a boil advisory until further notice.

You should boil your water for at least five minutes before using.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

