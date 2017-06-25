Fred Couples rallies to win Champions event in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Fred Couples rallied to win the American Family Insurance Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year and 13th overall.
The 57-year-old Couples closed with a 6-under 66 at University Ridge for a two-stroke victory over Scott Verplank. Couples birdied six of the first 11 holes and finished at 15-under 201.
Couples also won the 50-and-over tour's Chubb Classic in February in Florida. The Hall of Famer, long hampered by back problems, won 15 times on the PGA Tour - his lone major coming in the 1992 Masters.
Verplank shot a 69.
Tournament host Steve Stricker (69) and Joe Durant (67) tied for third at 12 under. Stricker made his first start in his hometown event after turning 50 in February. He tied for 16th last week in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.
Paul Broadhurst, two strokes ahead after each of the first two rounds, had a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
