Carlos Dixon wins boxing debut in knockout fashion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For fight fans this past week was like a dream.

Boxing great Evander Holyfield was in town all week promoting a fight card that was bringing the sport back to the city.

"I am putting on a good show," Holyfield said. "I'm giving others an opportunity to live the dream."

All of that culminated Saturday night at Freedom Hall, and it was a success. A great fight card featured plenty of entertaining bouts, highlighted by the professional debut of Louisville's own Carlos Dixon.

Dixon knocked out Deangelo Huggins in 31 seconds.

"Still pinch me because I still don't fully understand what's going on," Dixon said. His father, James Dixon, who is also his trainer, was of course a proud papa.

"It was great," James Dixon said. "He set it up. But hey, we started in a garage in eastern Jefferson County, right. And here we are trying to make our city proud. Did we make you proud?"

