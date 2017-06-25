Carlos Dixon wins boxing debut in knockout fashion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For fight fans this past week was like a dream.
Boxing great Evander Holyfield was in town all week promoting a fight card that was bringing the sport back to the city.
"I am putting on a good show," Holyfield said. "I'm giving others an opportunity to live the dream."
All of that culminated Saturday night at Freedom Hall, and it was a success. A great fight card featured plenty of entertaining bouts, highlighted by the professional debut of Louisville's own Carlos Dixon.
Dixon knocked out Deangelo Huggins in 31 seconds.
"Still pinch me because I still don't fully understand what's going on," Dixon said. His father, James Dixon, who is also his trainer, was of course a proud papa.
"It was great," James Dixon said. "He set it up. But hey, we started in a garage in eastern Jefferson County, right. And here we are trying to make our city proud. Did we make you proud?"
