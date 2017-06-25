'Big Russ' entertains fans at charity basketball game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of former UofL Cardinals played in a charity game against a team of local police officers Saturday night at Ballard High School.

The event was organized by the Russ Smith Foundation in honor of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, who was killed in the line of duty this year.

Russ Smith couldn't attend, so the next best thing filled in for him. His dad, Russ Smith Sr., or Big Russ, sported a headband that made him look the NBA's Jason Terry.

Big Russ said he heard that joke about a million times before the game. He was still trying to prove to the young folks that he still has some game.

"Playing with my son's former teammates man, up and down running man, it's fun," he said. "It's always good for a good cause, man. Makes me real happy."

His son's former teammates were looking forward to see what Big Russ brought to the floor.

"I haven't seen him play, but if talking indicates how well you play, then he's going to be an all star out here," former Card Peyton Siva, who coached the team, said before the game.

"I've never really seen Big Russ play," Montrezl Harrell said. "This is going to be my first time, so I hope he's nothing like little Russ. How about that?"

