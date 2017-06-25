"Big Russ" Entertains Fans at Charity Game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) On Saturday night at Ballard High School, a group of former Cards played in a charity game against a team of local police officers in honor of former LMPD officer, Nick Rodman who was killed on duty. The event was organized by the Russ Smith Foundation.

The Former U of L star couldn't make it, so the next best thing filled in for him. His dad, Russ Smith Sr., or Big Russ. Smith was sporting a headband that made him look the NBA's Jason Terry. He said he heard that joke about a million times before the game. He was still trying to prove to the young folks that he still has game. "Playing with my son's former teammates man, up and down running man, it's fun. It's always good for a good cause, man. Makes me real happy, man," said Smith. His son's former teammates were looking forward to see what Big Russ brought to the floor. "I haven't seen him play, but if talking indicates how well you play, then he's going to be an all star out here," said Peyton Siva who coached the team. "I've never really seen Big Russ play. This is going to be my first time, so I hope he's nothing like little Russ. How about that?" joked former Card, Montrezl Harrell.



