Dale Romans approaching Churchill record

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville native Dale Romans came into Sunday's action at Churchill Downs with 698 total wins at his home track, just three shy of Bill Mott's Churchill record of 701.

Romans entered horses in four races, but wasn't able to visit the winner's circle Sunday. Two of his horses finished second.

Romans spent the weekend in Maryland, unable to come home until Sunday night, but the Churchill Downs community spoke on what an achievement it would be to break the record.

"I can't wait to shake his hand when it happens because he has came a long way from a kid from the south end who came with his dad around the racetrack," Churchill Downs Vice President John Asher said.

Added track spokesman Kevin Kerstein: "It's so important for us at Churchill Downs. We pride ourselves on local horse racing and horsemen, and Dale Romans is the epitome of local horseman just growing up right down the street."

Romans has six more opportunities this week to break the record. The spring meet ends Friday.

"I think Dale would trade out a Derby for the all-time leading trainer title but I know this trainer title means a lot to him," Churchill spokesman Darren Rogers said.

