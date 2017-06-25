Dale Romans is close to a Milestone

Louisville Native Trainer Dale Romans came into Sunday with 698 total wins at Churchill Downs, just three shy of Bill Motts track record of 701. In four races unfortunately Dale's horses barely missed the winner's circle with two of the four coming in second. Dale spent the weekend in Marlyand not able to come home until Sunday night, but the Churchill Downs community spoke on what an achievement it would be to surpass this historic record.

"I can't wait to shake his hand when it happens because he has came along way from a kid from the south end who came with his Dad around the racetrack," said John Asher.

Kevin Kerstein added, "It's so important for us at Churchill Downs, we pride ourselves on local horse racing and horsemen and Dale Romans is the epitome of local horsemen just growing up right down the street."

"I think Dale would trade out a Derby for the all time leading trainer title but I know this trainer title means a lot to him," said Darren Rogers.

Dale has six more opportunities this week to surpass the 701 milestone that begins on Wednesday.