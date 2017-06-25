DUI suspect who killed 2 in crash with taco truck due in court Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with hitting nine people, and killing two of them, while driving drunk is expected in court Monday.

Chad M. Erdley, 44, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.

Back in January, police said the Chevrolet Impala that Erdley was driving struck nine people in a parking lot near the taco truck in the 7800 block of Third Street Road.

A man and a woman died at the scene; the other seven suffered various injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police said Erdley admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana about seven hours before the crash.

