Drowning victim's brother appreciates 'heartwarming' expressions of support

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Friends, classmates and family of 17-year-old Elijah Thornton came together for an emotional ceremony, remembering the young man who drowned while swimming in a pond Thursday.

Mourners gathered in the parking lot of North Hardin High School to share their feelings on the loss of their friend.

Thornton went for a swim in a private pond with a group.

He began struggling, went under water and never resurfaced.

Many shed tears as they listened and released balloons in his memory.

"To know this many people came out here and supported me, my family, my brother and his name and honor, it really is a great feeling, an indescribable feeling," said Thornton's brother, Damon Mansfield. "It's heartwarming, truly heartwarming."

Mansfield said his brother knew how to swim, but had a history of seizures and suffered a heart condition that could have caused him to panic.

