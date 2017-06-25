Drowning victim's brother appreciates 'heartwarming' expressions of support

The Bureau of Labor Statistics this year published a list of the highest-paying jobs in each state. Here are the occupations in Kentucky that pay more than $100,000 per year.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
Mourners gathered in the parking lot of North Hardin High School to share their feelings on the loss of their friend.More >>
Chad M. Erdley, 44, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.More >>
Dr. Susan Donovan is Bellarmine University’s first new president since Dr. Joseph McGowan took over more than 25 years ago.More >>
