Hearing resumes for school board member who insulted Obamas

(Will Waldron /The Albany Times Union via AP). Buffalo School Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold is questioned during a hearing to determine if Carl Paladino should be removed from the school board on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the State Educatio...

(Will Waldron /The Albany Times Union via AP). Jennifer Persico, an attorney for Carl Paladino, left, and Buffalo School Board attorney Frank Miller, center, speak to State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, right, during a hearing to determine if ...

(AP Photo/Mary Esch). Carl Paladino, far left, listens while Buffalo Board of Education President Barbara Nevergold testifies at a hearing before New York Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, far right, in, Albany, N.Y., to determine if Paladino shou...

(AP Photo/Mary Esch). Carl Paladino, left, walks with his his lawyers Jennifer Persico and Dennis Vacco outside education building during break in a hearing on Thursday, June 22, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Several days of hearings are scheduled in Albany f...

(Will Waldron /The Albany Times Union via AP). Carl Paladino listens during a hearing to determine if he should be removed from the Buffalo school board on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the State Education Building, in Albany, N.Y. The state Education D...

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A hearing is scheduled to resume Monday on whether a one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife should be ousted from the Buffalo school board.

The hearing on a removal petition filed by other school board members began Thursday in Albany.

Carl Paladino has been targeted for removal since he told a Buffalo arts newspaper in December that he wished then-President Barack Obama would die of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama would go live with a gorilla.

But the Artvoice comments are not the basis for the unusual trial-like proceedings. The petition filed by Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold and other board members instead accuses Paladino of disclosing confidential information discussed in closed-door sessions.

