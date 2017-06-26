Harrell Crashes The Dirt Bowl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The Dirt Bowl is a Louisville basketball institution, and it's on a serious resurgence. The hoops tournament goes on through out the summer. Back in the day, some of the best players in college and the pros used to come to town to play in the league and that's starting to happen again.

Former Card and current Houston Rocket, Montrezl Harrell laced them up on Sunday in front of a huge crowd at Shawnee Park. " It's the city of Louisville. I mean, you can't beat it. You look around and you see fans all around here. It's packed. You can't beat it. I mean, you just got to come out here and enjoy it. You love the city. I'm fortunate to come back here and people still remember me. I'm fortunate to come back and still have the love of the fans, so it's great," said Harrell.

The Dirt Bowl models itself after the famed Rucker Park in New York City where every summer NBA players are known to play in its summer league. Harrell's participation this year was a bit of a surprise to event organizers. "He just showed up. "He heard about our great courts, the fiberglass backboards, the new clock. Like i said. it resembles Rucker Park but we're second to nobody right now," said Dirt Bowl Commissioner, Neal Robertson.



