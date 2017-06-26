8 injured after man drives into LA motel swimming pool

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Eight people were injured Sunday night after an SUV crashed into a motel swimming pool, Los Angeles police said.
The driver lost control of his vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in front of the Vagabond Inn in the San Pedro neighborhood, crashed through a brick wall and landed in the swimming pool, police told KABC TV.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.
Children between the ages of six and 10 were in the pool when the SUV entered the swimming pool, officials told KABC. The children weren't seriously hurt and were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, officials said.
The driver appeared to be in his 20s, police said. They are investigating whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Johnathan Zayas told KABC he was working at a gas station across the street when he heard the crash and ran to help.
"I ran over there and people were trying to lift the car...I took this guy out of the car, you know, try to unbuckle him...he was choking...and someone did CPR," Zayas said.
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
