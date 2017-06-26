McEnroe: Williams would be ranked 'like 700' on men's tour

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File). FILE - In a Saturday June 18, 2016 file photo, John McEnroe, Coach to Canada's Milos Raconic, looks across the court as Raconic plays Australia's Bernard Tomic during their semifinal tennis match on the sixth day of the Q...

LONDON (AP) - John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be "like 700" in the world tennis rankings if she played on the men's tour.

McEnroe, speaking to NPR about his memoir "You Cannot Be Serious," says Williams is the best female player ever, "no question." But when asked about her being the best ever, without gender qualifiers, McEnroe was clear that he didn't think so.

McEnroe says "if she played the men's circuit she'd be like 700 in the world."

The former tennis bad boy added that he thought Williams could beat some male players, "but if she had to just play the circuit -- the men's circuit -- that would be an entirely different story."

McEnroe won seven Grand Slam titles in his career. Williams has won 23.

