Fire crews called to Ellis Park after reports of smoke

Fire crews were called to Ellis Park early Monday morning after a report of smoke inside the casino.

Fire officials told our reporter on the scene that, after going through the building with a thermal imaging device, no fire was found.

We've also learned that employees are now back inside the building.

We're told the smoke was reported by the employees, but that it seemed to disappear after the air conditioning was turned on.

