Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in McCracken Co., KY

Two people from southwest Kentucky are behind bars after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest early Monday, June 26, 2017.

On Monday at 12:26 a.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 silver color Oldsmobile minivan for traffic violations on John Puryear Drive.

Deputies made contact with the driver, Christy D. Hiett, 44, of Calvert City, KY, and the passenger, Joe E. Hiett, 46, of Paducah, KY. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined Mr. Hiett was giving false identifying information. He gave deputies multiple social security numbers and names, which one of the social security numbers came back to another person in the central part of the state. His real identity was quickly learned, and it was determined he had an outstanding arrest warrant out of McCracken County District Court.

As the investigation continued, deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamine. At that time, deputies learned that Mrs. Hiett had two outstanding arrest warrants out of McCracken County and Marshall County Circuit Courts.

Joe Hiett and Christy Hiett were both arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Joe E. Hiett is charged with the following:

Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

Giving Officer False Identifying Information

Theft of Identity of Another without Consent

Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle – Prohibited

McCracken County District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear.

Christy D. Hiett is charged with the following:

Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

Rear License Plate not Illuminated

Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/SEC 1st Offense

McCracken County Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Contempt of Court

Marshall County Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear

