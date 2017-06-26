Sheriff: Covington man sexually abused 8-year-old girl

A Covington man is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl, the Boone County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Anthony Hale, 23, is held at the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bond on one felony count of sex abuse.

Sheriff's investigators arrested Hale on Friday, said Major Tom Scheben, sheriff's spokesman.

The incident is alleged to have occurred during an overnight visit at a friend's home in Hebron on March 17 and 18, according to Scheben.

The victim reported the offense following a performance of “Kids on the Block” performed by the Family Nurturing Center the next day, he said.

