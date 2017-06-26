Tom Brady bad at sumo (still good at football)

(RNN) - Quarterback Tom Brady knows about rings - five, to be exact - but his most recent one didn't fit well.

The New England Patriot experienced the sport of sumo during his visit to Tokyo, one of the stops on the "2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour." He didn't have much luck, failing to move the veteran rikishi around the dohyo.

He then challenged a less-experienced opponent: his son. Maybe he spotted him 25 points?

He also visited China as part of the tour. He took time to toss the football around on the Great Wall, as you do.

Brady's stated goal during the six-day trip was to engage fans in the excitement of football and training for the sport, according to Under Armour. The sports equipment line has teamed with Brady's own brand to promote "UA Athlete Recovery Sleepwear powered by TB12."

"I am excited about the opportunity to be able to connect with the people in China and Japan, experience the incredible culture, and share my love for the game with my fans," said Brady, per news release. "The tour will be rewarding for me as I experience Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo; I hope to learn more about the next generation of athletes in Asia and to inspire them to always push boundaries through hard work, dedication, humility and perseverance both on and off the field."

