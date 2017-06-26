"Explicit" show at South African prison ignites scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - AT least 13 South African officials face possible suspension after photos showing scantily clad female entertainers with inmates at a Johannesburg prison circulated on social media.
The correctional services department said Monday that there was a security breach and that the "explicit entertainment" should not have been allowed at a "youth month" event on June 21.
Photos show a total of three women in black leotards or undergarments and knee-high boots. In one photo, a woman is dancing with a smiling man in an orange prison uniform; in another, the women are surrounding a prisoner and seem to have lifted his shirt. Spectators include prisoners and at least one official.
Twitter users responded sarcastically to the scandal. One wrote: "This is the worst punishment I've ever seen in history!!"
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chance the Rapper was honored as a rapper and humanitarian at the 2017 BET Awards.More >>
Chance the Rapper was honored as a rapper and humanitarian at the 2017 BET Awards.More >>
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>