Supreme Court takes on new clash of gay rights, religion

The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.More >>
The Supreme Court has ruled that churches have the same right as other charitable groups to seek state money for new playground surfaces and other non-religious needs.More >>
The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
