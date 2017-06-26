Elizabethtown police chief to retire; successor named

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police Chief Tracy Schiller will retire from the post he's held for six years on September 1, the department announced on Monday.

His replacement already has been chosen.

Schiller began his career in law enforcement in 1978. Since then, he has held a number of positions, including assistant chief of the Shelbyville Police Department and assistant chief of the Louisville Division of Police before it merged with the Jefferson County Police Department to become the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Schiller will be succeeded by Major Jamie Land, who currently serves as deputy chief of patrol and operations for the Elizabethtown Police Department. Land has served in a number of capacities during his 19 years with the department. He was a patrol officer, a detective in the Investigations Sections, and after his promotion to the rank of sergeant, he supervised the department's Special Response Team and was a shift supervisor. Land is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and leadership courses through the University of Louisville's Southern Police Institute.

"We anticipate a seamless transition of leadership, and the continued success of our police department," an EPD news release says.

