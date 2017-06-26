New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

SEATTLE (AP) - A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week.
The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014 but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that's a loss of about $125 per month.
The study says there would be about 5,000 more low-wage jobs in the city without the law.
Seattle was one of the first U.S. cities to adopt a $15 minimum wage law. It is raising the minimum to $15 by 2021.
A review last week by University of California at Berkeley economists found the law raised pay without hurting jobs in the restaurant industry.
