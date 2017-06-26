LMPD officer accused of lying under oath cleared by appeals court

Visiting the Siemens rail manufacturing plant in Louisville on Monday, the Republican U.S. Senator described a lengthy conversation with President Trump Sunday night in which he expressed his objections.More >>
Not guilty pleas were entered by the court for Lyndia L. Yarnell, 22, and Shaleta Harris, 30. Each woman is also charged with complicity to commit and tampering with evidence. Harris is also facing charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.More >>
Two people are facing felony charges after they were caught shoplifting more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from Macy's at Oxmoor Center, according to arrest reports. A third suspect got away.More >>
A Louisville District Court judge accused an LMPD officer of lying under oath, but an appeals court ruled otherwise.More >>
Schiller began his career in law enforcement in 1978. Since then, he has held a number of positions, including assistant chief of the Shelbyville Police Department and assistant chief of the Louisville Division of Police before it merged with the Jefferson County Police Department to become the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
