LMPD officer accused of lying under oath cleared by appeals court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Louisville Metro Police Officer Jeff Eberenz feels vindicated after a ruling by a court of appeals that determined he did not lie under oath during a court proceeding in a DUI case.

In 2014, Officer Eberenz stopped Justin Wagner for speeding and slowing down erratically on Seminary Drive. Wagner was ultimately charged with driving under the influence and two other traffic related charges. In turn, Wagner filed a motion that said Eberenz did not have enough suspicion to pull him over in the first place.

The case went to trial in January 2015, and the District Court ruled Officer Eberenz did have enough reasonable suspicion to pull Wagner over.

But, the case was reversed in July 2015, after the court received maintenance records that said Officer Eberenz's radar unit had been last calibrated in 2011, which was contrary to what Eberenz said in his testimony when he was asked about the calibration of his radar.

Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke said Eberenz provided a false testimony when asked about his radar equipment.

"The Court finds it extremely troublesome that Officer Eberenz proffered testimony that was false," Burke said. "Further, it is almost without question that Officer Eberenz knew his statements were false. Officer Eberenz stated vehemently that he tuned the machine before every shift and that it was properly calibrated and maintained."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Supreme Court takes on new clash of gay rights, religion

+ Women involved in deadly home invasion robbery attempt face judge

+ Elizabethtown police chief to retire; successor named

The Kentucky Court of Appeals later found Judge Burke's statement about Officer Eberenz to be unsupported. Futhermore, the Court of Appeals said there was confusion about the calibration process. Officer Eberenz was trying to explain he verifies the calibration at the beginning of every shift while the District Court was under the impression Eberenz himself calibrated the radar before every shift, which is something an officer isn't certified to do.

The Court of Appeals ruled that Officer Eberenz's testimony was not misleading or erroneous.

The ruling by the Court of Appeals has been long awaited by Officer Eberenz, who said his credibility has been questioned throughout the past three years of his career. He said he's been asked about this allegation of lying under oath every time he testifies about a separate case and it's made it difficult to perform his basic job functions.

"I'm extremely happy the record has finally been set straight," Officer Eberenz said. "This has had an impact on my career, both professionally and at home personally. It's been very difficult for my family to have to endure seeing me on the news with such an allegation."

WAVE 3 New reached out to Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke for a comment on the case, but she has not yet replied.

Wagner's DUI case has been on hold for the past three years but is expected to go to trial at the end of the summer.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.