Brother of legendary Mexican fight Julio Cesar Chavez killed

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) - Mexican authorities say the brother of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez has been killed in his home in western Mexico.
Daniel Gaxiola, spokesman for the Sinaloa state prosecutor's office, confirmed the killing, but did not offer additional details.
Another brother, Roberto Chavez Gonzalez, said Monday that Rafael Chavez Gonzalez had resisted a robbery and was shot in front of his family.
Murders are up significantly in Mexico this year. During the first five months of 2017, there were 9,916 killings nationwide - an increase of about 30 percent over the 7,638 slain during the same period last year.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.More >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
U.S. Capitol Police are arresting dozens of people who are protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans' health care billMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>